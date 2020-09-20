From dominant to defeated, Matthew Boyd, Tigers falter in the 5th, lose 3 of 4 to Indians

Detroit — In a way, this was Matthew Boyd’s season in capsule.

He was perfect through four innings Sunday. Brushing corners with his change-up and curveball, moving his fastball up and in, up and away to keep the hitters honest. Twelve up, 12 down, on an economical 56 pitches.

An inning later he walked off the Comerica Park mound, maybe for the last time this season, having allowed five runs and five hits, the last a two-run home run by Jose Ramirez.

From dominant to defeated in nine batters.

With their 7-4 win Sunday, the Indians took three of four from the Tigers this weekend.

Boyd threw 13 change-ups and 10 curveballs in the first four innings, and he had the Indians hitters reaching and hitting balls off their front foot. He worked ahead on all but one hitter.

The script flipped in the fifth. Boyd fell behind Carlos Santana 3-0, single. He fell behind Franmil Reyes 3-0, walk. He fell behind Jordan Luplow 1-0 and gave up an RBI single. Then with two outs, he gave up a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch to Delino DeShields.

In the sixth, center fielder Victor Reyes misplayed a line drive by Cesar Hernandez into a double. Against Ramirez, Boyd fell behind 3-1 and threw a change-up. Ramirez was sitting on it. He hit it on a line into the Tigers’ bullpen in left.

In six home starts this season, Boyd has been tagged for 25 runs (24 earned) in 29.1 innings, allowing seven home runs.

It went from bad to ugly in the seventh. Lefty Nick Ramirez, who finished the sixth and struck out two, appeared to induce an inning-ending double-play from Hernandez. But second baseman Niko Goodrum slow-played the pivot at second and threw errantly to first.

Ramirez followed with his second two-run home run in two innings.

Ramirez, according to Sportradar, is the first player to collect nine hits, four home runs and 10 RBIs in a single series against the Tigers since Babe Ruth did it in 1933.

The margin for error Sunday was far skinnier than that, though. The Tigers hitters were flummoxed by Indians starter Carlos Carrasco.

A lead-off single by Austin Romine in the third inning was the only hit they managed in seven innings. Carrasco struck out 11 and walked three.

The Tigers finally got on the board in the eighth inning against reliever Cam Hill. A two-out broken-bat single by Willi Castro scored Isaac Paredes. Then Miguel Cabrera, who had been in an 0-for-13 skid, drove a 91-mph fastball 411 feet into the seats in right-center — his seventh of the season.

It was career home run No. 484 for Cabrera.

Goodrum doubled in a run in the ninth

The Tigers, who embark on their final road trip of the season (Minnesota, Kansas City) fall to 22-30. There is a still a chance they will play the make-up doubleheader against the Cardinals at Comerica Park on Sept. 28, depending of if those games would impact the National League playoff landscape.

