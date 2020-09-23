Twins rough up Mize, Miggy homers twice as Tigers' wild card hopes come to an end

Minneapolis – Casey Mize will be better for this. But understanding that and believing that doesn’t make going through this rude big-league baptism any easier.

He made his seventh start of the season Wednesday night and it followed a familiar script: He was effective early and then unraveled. The Twins scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth and beat the Tigers 7-6 at Target Field.

The loss, coupled with the Blue Jays win over the Yankees, officially eliminates the Tigers (22-32) from the wild card race.

Mize dispatched the first six hitters he faced. He was spotting his four-seam and two-seam fastballs well and using his slider as his out-pitch. Then everything changed.

He gave up three straight singles to the last three hitters in the Twins order in the third – falling behind the first two and then hanging an 0-2 slider to Ryan Jeffers, RBI single. In the fourth he walked Eddie Rosario to lead off the inning then left another slider in the heart of the plate to Jake Cave – 417-foot, two-run home run.

Cave hit a solo home run off Nick Ramirez in the sixth.

Interim manager Lloyd McClendon sent Mize back out for the fifth, hoping that he could end his season on a high note (there is an outside chance he could start one of the two games against the Cardinals Monday if those games are played).

Mize got the first two outs before he walked Josh Donaldson and then served Rosario a 3-1 fastball – another 400-foot home run.

All these bumps and bruises that Mize has endured these past two months should’ve been accumulated in the relative obscurity of Triple-A. But that obviously wasn’t an option this year.

Things that he never much had to worry about at any other level of baseball became distraction points this season – holding runners, working out of the stretch, sequencing pitches. Things that he took absolutely for granted, like fastball command, deserted him for long stretches.

The final numbers aren’t pretty: 0-3, 6.99 ERA, 25 runs (22 earned) in 28.1 innings, 26 strikeouts 13 walks and seven home runs. And yet, two weeks ago Mize took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the White Sox.

So you know the talent is there. The work ethic is there. The pitcher the Tigers expected him to be when they took him with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft is there. Like most players two years into their professional careers, he just needs refinement and experience.

Miguel Cabrera accounted for all six Tigers runs with a pair of three-run home runs.

He hit a 438-foot bomb off starter Kenta Maeda in the sixth and another off Sergio Romo in the ninth.

It was career home runs Nos. 485 and 486 for Cabrera and the 1,203rd RBI in a Tigers’ uniform. He’s one of seven players to knock in 1,200 runs as a Tiger.

Isaac Paredes, who extended his hit streak to nine games, had three singles. Both Willi and Harold Castro had a pair of hits.

