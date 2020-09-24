Another Cabrera bomb can't keep Tigers from falling into the cellar, lose to Royals 8-7

Kansas City, Mo. – Miguel Cabrera went for long stretches this season watching hard-hit balls land in defenders’ gloves. Recently, he’s figured out a way to circumvent that problem.

In the last two games he’s hit three balls a total of 1,301 feet – all of them landing in the seats, combining to drive in eight runs. The one he hit in the fifth inning Thursday was majestic. He sent an 89-mph fastball from lefty Kris Bubic 450 feet into the batter’s eye in dead center field at Kauffman Stadium.

It was the eighth longest home run Cabrera has hit in the Statcast era and, not for nothing, it tied the game 4-4. It was his 10th of the season and the 487th of his career.

With that blast, coupled with rookie Willi Castro’s sixth home run of the season in the third, the Tigers erased an early 4-0 deficit.

The Royals quickly restored their four-run lead and then held on to knock the Tigers into the cellar of the Central Division with an 8-7 win.

The Tigers are 2-10 in their last 12 games.

On top of that, first baseman Jeimer Candelario left in the fourth inning with low back tightness. His availability will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

The Royals answered Cabrera's home run with four runs in the sixth.

Lefty reliever Tyler Alexander set down six of seven hitters (picking off the one runner who reached) but he fell behind Maikel Franco 3-1 to lead-off the inning. After a visit from pitching coach Rick Anderson, Alexander threw a change-up on the outside corner – a pretty good pitch, all things considered.

But Franco was strong enough to reach out and pull the pitch on a line, 411 feet, over the fence in left, breaking the 4-4 tie.

Gregory Soto took over and couldn’t find the strike zone. He walked three and gave up an RBI double to pinch-hitter Jorge Soler. Soto, who threw 24 pitches and 15 balls, left a bases-loaded, one-out mess for Joe Jimenez.

Jimenez got Whit Merrifield on a broken-bat pop-up, but Adalberto Mondesi, who had four hits on the night, hit a line drive that tipped off Castro’s glove at shortstop, driving home two more runs.

The Tigers didn't roll over. They banged out four straight singles and scored three runs with two out in the top of the eighth. With Austin Romine on first, Victor Reyes, Willi Castro (three hits, three RBIs), Cabrera (three hits, three RBIs) and pinch-hitter Harold Castro all had base hits.

Reliever Jake Newberry finally ended the inning by striking out Niko Goodrum.

The Royals’ got their first four runs off Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who made his 10th and final limited-innings start coming back after knee and elbow surgeries the last two years.

“That’s what this season was about for him,” interim manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s done a really nice job rehabbing at the Major-League level.”

But this isn’t how he wanted his final start of the season to go. Not after throwing three one-hit shutout innings against the Indians in his previous outing. But baseball isn’t a sentimental game.

The Royals came out running and bunting. Merrifield started the game with a bloop single and stole second. Mondesi beat out a well-placed bunt and he, too, stole second.

But both ended up walking home on a three-run homer by Salvador Perez.

Mondesi stole another base later in the game. The Tigers a have thrown out eight of 45 base-stealers on the season, including Alexander’s pick-off.

Fulmer wouldn’t complete his three innings, leaving after allowing three singles and a sacrifice fly in the third. He will finish with an 8.78 ERA in 10 short starts, but what matters more are the 27.2 innings and the 136 batters he faced and the fact that he will go into the off-season healthy.

And, the Tigers hope, without the “limited-innings” tag.

