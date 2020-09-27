Tigers muster 3 hits in potential season-ending loss to Royals

Kansas City, Mo. — This really was the only way this odd-ball season could end — in the rain and unsure whether the last game on the 2020 schedule was going to be, in fact, the last game.

The Tigers boarded their flight back to Detroit Sunday afternoon after a 3-1 loss to the Royals still waiting to find out if they had one or two more games to play. Their fate would be determined by the results of the game between the Cardinals and Brewers that started at 3 p.m. Eastern.

(Or, if the Giants lost to the Padres.)

So, after a three-month quarantine, a three-week summer camp, six months of COVID-19 stress and tests and protocols, of playing 58 of a scheduled 60 games in empty stadiums, the wait continued.

The Tigers waited out an hour and 35-minute rain delay before squeezing this one in, with the rain falling right to the end. With a lineup of six players who spent most of the summer at the alternate site in Toledo, they managed just three hits and a run (on a double by Brandon Dixon) in seven innings off Royals rookie Brady Singer.

BOX SCORE: Royals 3, Tigers 1

The game marked the end of right-hander Jordan Zimmermann’s star-crossed tenure with the Tigers. He was beset by injuries, beginning two months into his five-year, $110 million contract in 2016. That first month, he was the American League’s pitcher of the month.

He showed flashes of his former self over the last five years, but the injuries — mostly to his neck, shoulder, back and forearm — exacted a heavy toll.

Interim manager Lloyd McClendon gave Zimmermann a curtain call here Sunday, letting him work the first inning as an opener for rookie Tarik Skubal. You can take the symbolism out of the that if you like — passing the torch, out with the old, in with the new.

Zimmermann ended with a scoreless inning. He struck out Alex Gordon in what will be Gordon’s last big-league at-bat. He is retiring. And Zimmermann’s last pitch as a Tiger was a wipe-out slider to strike out Salvador Perez.

Skubal was impressive, striking out six in five innings. He allowed just three hits, two of them, though, were solo home runs and both on 1-2 pitches.

Adalberto Mondesi, who was 12 for 14 in this four-game series, hit a 1-2 fastball over the left-field fence in the fourth and Ryan McBroom clobbered a spinning, 1-2 slider to almost in the same spot in the fifth.

Mondesi delivered a two-out, RBI double in the eighth off Daniel Norris, upping his RBI count for the series to six.

Skubal had good command of all of his pitches, but he relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, change-up and slider. He got 14 swings-and-misses, nine with the fastball. The Royals also fouled off 30 pitches, which pumped up his pitch-count.

The loss ends the scheduled portion of the Tigers season at 22-35. But that’s not how McClendon will measure the success of this season.

“Each and every one of these guys have matured because they got the reps and got another year under their belts,” he said. “A lot of time we’re so dependent on you guys (media) to try to define what success is for a club and I just don’t think that’s how we should go about our business.

“We should define what success is for our club and for each one of these individuals on how they went about their business.”

In that respect, McClendon said he’s giving A’s across the board.

“Because they did a nice job through a pandemic, through the social injustice, through the schedule, the whole nine yards. These guys have toed the rubber every day. They grinded it out and they got it done. Even through the tough losses, they got it done.”

The bottom line, in McClendon’s estimation, the Tigers got better in 2020. Better, certainly, than 2019 when they lost 114 games. But better, also, in terms of performance and maturity, throughout the season.

“You did have progress,” he said. “You did have a successful season. You like to see a 162-game schedule and see where we were. It’s a little tough to evaluate, obviously. But the progress is there and that’s what we can build on.

“That’s what these players can lock on to.”

You won’t find too much evidence of that progress in the raw statistics — though offensively, in the short sample, the Tigers made significant gains. Here are their rankings in the American League before play on Sunday:

► 7th in batting average, .247.

► 11th in slugging, .401

► 12th in OPS, .707

► 12th in home runs, 62

► 14th in on-base average, .306.

The Tigers ranked 13th in batting average and dead last in all those other categories last year.

On the pitching side, the Tigers ranked last in ERA (5.67), 14th in opponent batting average (.267) and 13th in WHIP (1.44) this season.

But those numbers don’t reflect how injuries to first baseman C.J. Cron, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, center fielder JaCoby Jones and veteran starting pitcher Ivan Nova weakened the lineup and rotation and altered players’ roles.

Those numbers don’t show the growth of young veteran players like Jeimer Candelario, Victor Reyes, Spencer Turnbull, Jose Cisnero, Buck Farmer, Norris and Tyler Alexander.

Those numbers don’t show the gains veteran lefty Matthew Boyd made within a tumultuous season. They can’t even begin to measure the value the 10 short-inning starts will have for Michael Fulmer, working back to form after Tommy John surgery. Nor do they reflect the bounce-back of a pitcher like Joe Jimenez, who finished with scoreless innings in nine of his last 10 outings.

Those numbers can’t accurately assess the value of the experience gained by the big batch of rookies and prospects who played bigger-than-expected roles -- Willi Castro, Isaac Paredes, Bryan Garcia, Casey Mize, Skubal, Kyle Funkhouser, Daz Cameron and Derek Hill.

“It goes back to your definition of what success is going to be and where are we going to set that bar,” McClendon said. “For me, we have to set that bar high. I think this club has made great progress but the rebuild is almost over with.

“Now it’s time to start winning ballgames. Most of our guys have started to get their man-muscles now. They are bigger, they are stronger, they are faster and they are smarter. They know the league a lot better. So it’s time to start getting after it.”

