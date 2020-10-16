Tigers prospects hit the field again Friday for game vs. Pirates

The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. – For a second time this week, the Tigers on Friday were to shift from the back lots at TigerTown to Publix Field at Marchant Stadium for an actual game as their five-week Instructional League boot camp continues.

This time, the Pirates were to bus from Bradenton for a 1 p.m. duel.

The Tigers will play four more games this month against the Pirates and Blue Jays, which are the only two teams that have agreed to coordinate with Detroit as top minor-leaguers attempt during a five-week camp to compensate for this year’s lost minor-league season.

The Tigers were to do Friday as they did Wednesday against the Blue Jays: starters will go five innings before a second team arrives for work.

Something of a similar lineup to Wednesday’s was also set, with Parker Meadows (right field), followed by Riley Greene (center field), Spencer Torkelson (third base), Daniel Cabrera (left field), with Gage Workman, Torkelson’s teammate at Arizona State before both were drafted in June, hitting fifth and playing shortstop.

Torkelson, of course, was the 2020 MLB Draft’s first overall pick, while Workman was nabbed by the Tigers in the fourth round.

Workman, ironically, was ASU’s third baseman, while Torkelson played first for the Sun Devils. But because Workman, a switch-hitter, was originally a shortstop and has skills that the Tigers believe can return him to short, he is getting an audition at his old home as the Tigers continue to groom Torkelson at third.

Friday’s lineup had another wrinkle: two designated hitters as the Tigers and Pirates worked to get as many prospects game at-bats following a seven-month layoff due to COVID-19.

Andre Lipcius and Ryan Kreidler were to work as co-DHs for the Tigers, while Wenceel Perez (second base), Daniel Pinero (first base) and Eliezer Alfonso (catcher) rounded out a 10-man batting order.

Set to start for the Tigers was Elvin Rodriguez, followed by Keider Montero, Gio Arriera, Angel De Jesus, Jared Tobey, Rony Garcia, Jason Foley, Max Green, and Cleiverth Perez.

Those players listed as second-teamers, destined to arrive beginning in the sixth inning, included: Kerry Carpenter, Jose De La Cruz, Colt Keith, Carlos Irigoyen, Kingston Liniak, Kody Clemens, Trei Cruz, Bryant Packard, Alvaro Gonzalez, and Eduardo Valencia.

The Tigers will play an intra-squad game Saturday at Publix Field. Their next inter-team game is Monday against the Blue Jays, also at Lakeland.