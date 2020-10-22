Tigers' Niko Goodrum, Jonathan Schoop surprising Gold Glove finalists

Detroit — In a bit of a surprise, the Tigers have a pair of Gold Glove finalists.

On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop was named a finalist for the American League award at second base, while Niko Goodman is a finalist at shortstop.

Schoop's competition at second base includes Chicago's Danny Mendick and Cleveland's Cesar Hernandez, while Goodrum, who in 2020 was in his first season as a full-time shortstop after transitioning from a utility role, is up against Houston's Carlos Correa and Seattle's J.P. Crawford.

Neither Schoop, 29, or Goodrum, 28, has won a Gold Glove. In fact, none of the finalists for either position in the AL has won one before.

The Tigers have had two Gold Glove winners at second base in recent history, with Ian Kinsler in 2016 and Placido Polanco in 2009. They haven't had a winner at shortstop since Alan Trammell won the last of his four in 1984.

Schoop was a pleasant surprise after signing a one-year, $6.1-million deal with the Tigers, offensively and defensively — he made one error in 174 chances — but his season was cut short with a wrist injury. He's not expected back in 2021.

Goodrum played 31 games at shortstop, after playing pretty much all over the diamond, infield and outfield, in previous seasons. Goodrum, who made one error at short in 117 chances, is considered one of the cornerstones of Detroit's ongoing rebuild.

The rest of the finalists:

American League

►Pitcher: Griffin Canning, Angels; Kenta Maeda, Twins; Zach Plesac, Indians

►Catcher: Yasmani Grandal, White Sox; James McCann, White Sox; Roberto Pérez, Indians

►First base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros; Matt Olson, A's; Evan White, Mariners

►Third base: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers; Yoán Moncada, White Sox; Gio Urshela, Yankees

►Left field: Alex Gordon, Royals; Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays; Kyle Tucker, Astros

►Center field: Byron Buxton, Twins; Ramón Laureano, A's; Luis Robert, White Sox

►Right field: Clint Frazier, Yankees, Joey Gallo, Rangers, Anthony Santander, Orioles

National League

►Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves; Kyle Hendricks, Cubs; Alec Mills, Cubs

►Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Reds; Willson Contreras, Cubs; Jacob Stallings, Pirates

►First base: Brandon Belt, Giants; Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals; Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

►Second base: Adam Frazier, Pirates; Nico Hoerner, Cubs; Kolten Wong, Cardinals

►Third base: Brian Anderson, Marlins; Nolan Arenado, Rockies; Manny Machado, Padres

►Shortstop: Javier Báez, Cubs; Miguel Rojas, Marlins; Dansby Swanson, Braves

►Left field: Shogo Akiyama, Reds; Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals; David Peralta, Diamondbacks

►Center field: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; Trent Grisham, Padres

►Right field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Charlie Blackmon, Rockies; Jason Heyward, Cubs

The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

