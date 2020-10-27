Tigers waive 4; reliever Nick Ramirez elects free agency

The Detroit News

The Tigers announced Tuesday four players were placed on waivers, with left-handed reliever Nick Ramirez electing for free agency.

Right-handers Dario Agrazal and Dereck Rodriguez and outfielder Jorge Bonifacio also cleared waivers, and were outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

Ramirez, 31, spent two seasons in Detroit. In 2019, he pitched 79.2 innings — all in relief — and allowed 76 hits with 74 strikeouts. He posted a 4.07 ERA, and 1.39 WHIP. He pitched 10.2 innings this past season following a midseason callup from the Tigers' alternate site in Toledo, registering a 5.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He struck out 11, but also allowed three home runs.

Bonifacio, 27, appeared in 30 games this past season — his first with the Tigers — hitting .221 with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

Agrazal, 25, and Rodriguez did not appear in any games with the Tigers last season. Agrazal was placed on the injured list in late July with a rigth forearm strain, while the 28-year-old Rodriguez — the son of former Tigers catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez — was claimed off waivers on Aug. 31 from the San Francisco Giants.

The Tigers have 37 players on their 40-man roster.