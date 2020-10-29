Tigers have longest title odds for 2021; over-under on wins is 63

The Detroit News

By all accounts the Detroit Tigers continue to make positive strides in their rebuild.

But oddsmakers say they won’t be any closer to contending for a championship in 2021 than they were in 2020.

The Tigers, fresh off a season in which they finished with the third-worst record in baseball (23-35, .397), have the longest World Series odds for 2021, tied with the Baltimore Orioles at 1,000-1, according to SportsBettingDime.com.

The champion Los Angeles Dodgers top the list at 9-2, followed by the New York Yankees at 7-1, and the Atlanta Braves and AL champ Tampa Bay Rays at 10-1.

The Tigers also have the worst over-under win total, based on a 162-game season, at 63, according to SportsBettingDime.com. The Dodgers also lead that list at 103.5.

Mike Trout (4-1) is favored to win his fourth AL MVP Award while in the NL the betting favorite is Fernando Tatis (10-1).

Subscribers: Henning: A.J. Hinch is interested in Tigers. How interested are they in him?

WORLD SERIES ODDS

1. Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2

2. New York Yankees 7-1

3. Atlanta Braves 10-1

4. Tampa Bay Rays 10-1

5. San Diego Padres 11-1

6. Houston Astros 15-1

7. Oakland Athletics 18-1

8. Minnesota Twins 23-1

T9. Chicago White Sox 29-1

T9. Cleveland Indians 29-1

T11. Washington Nationals 30-1

T11. St. Louis Cardinals 35-1

13. Chicago Cubs 35-1

14. Cincinnati Reds 65-1

15. Milwaukee Brewers 63-1

16. New York Mets 66-1

17. Miami Marlins 67-1

18. Philadelphia Phillies 90-1

19. Boston Red Sox 110-1

20. Los Angeles Angels 120-1

21. Toronto Blue Jays 125-1

22. San Francisco Giants 175-1

23. Arizona Diamondbacks 200-1

24. Texas Rangers 250-1

25. Colorado Rockies 300-1

T26. Kansas City Royals 400-1

T26. Seattle Mariners 400-1

28. Pittsburgh Pirates 850-1

T29. Baltimore Orioles 1,000-1

T29. Detroit Tigers 1,000-1

OVER-UNDER WINS

1. Los Angeles Dodgers 103.5

2. New York Yankees 99

T3. Atlanta Braves 93.5

T3. Tampa Bay Rays 93.5

5. San Diego Padres 89.5

T6. Houston Astros 89

T6. Minnesota Twins 89

8. Oakland Athletics 88.5

9. Chicago Cubs 85.5

10. Chicago White Sox 84.5

11. Cleveland Indians 84

12. Washington Nationals 83.5

13. St. Louis Cardinals 83

T14. Cincinnati Reds 80.5

T14. Toronto Blue Jays 80.5

16. New York Mets 79.5

17. Milwaukee Brewers 78.5

18. Los Angeles Angels 78

T19. Miami Marlins 77.5

T19. Philadelphia Phillies 77.5

T19. Boston Red Sox 77.5

22. Arizona Diamondbacks 76.5

T23. San Francisco Giants 75.5

T23. Texas Rangers 75.5

25. Colorado Rockies 72.5

26. Kansas City Royals 71.5

27. Seattle Mariners 69.5

28. Pittsburgh Pirates 67

29. Baltimore Orioles 63.5

30. Detroit Tigers 63

AL MVP

1. Mike Trout (Angels) 4-1

2. Aaron Judge (Yankees) 13-1

T3. Anthony Rendon (Angels) 16-1

T3. Jose Ramirez (Indians) 16-1

5. Francisco Lindor (Indians) 17-1

NL MVP

1. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres) 10-1

2. Juan Soto (Nationals) 11-1

T3. Mookie Betts (Dodgers) 12-1

T3. Ronald Acuna Jr (Braves) 12-1

5. Freddie Freeman (Braves) 13-1

AL CY YOUNG

1. Shane Bieber (Indians): 3-1

2. Gerrit Cole (Yankees): 7-2

3. Lucas Giolito (White Sox): 8-1

4. Blake Snell (Rays) 12-1

5. Tyler Glasnow (Rays): 18-1

NL CY YOUNG

1. Jacob deGrom (Mets): 4-1

2. Walker Buehler (Dodgers): 7-1

3. Trevor Bauer (FA/Reds): 10-1

4. Max Scherzer (Nationals): 11-1

T5. Yu Darvish (Cubs): 12-1

T5. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): 12-1