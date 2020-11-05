Tigers, Meijer team up for free flu vaccines at Comerica Park next week

Detroit — The Tigers will host free walk-up and drive-through flu-shot clinics Monday and Tuesday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are working in partnership with Meijer, which also will host the clinics at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, in downtown Lansing. The state of Michigan will be providing the vaccines, which will be administered by Meijer Pharmacy.

The shots are free for anyone, regardless of insurance.

“Although it’s always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health,” Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said in a statement Thursday. "We are pleased to partner with the State of Michigan, and two of our state’s favorite baseball teams to ensure those who may not have had easy access to a flu shot are able to get vaccinated.”

The clinics in Detroit and Lansing will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Patients will have to fill out paperwork and be subject to a temperature check before they receive the vaccine. All CDC guidelines will be followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, hand sanitizing and the wearing of masks.

“Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases, that is why it’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "These efforts are essential to saving lives and keeping our brave health-care workers safe on the frontlines.

"I urge everyone to use these clinics as an opportunity to get a flu shot, and to encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same.”

Michigan is starting to see significant rises in COVID-19 cases again, amid the so called "second wave" of the coronavirus — just as flu season is arriving. Michigan is fast approaching 200,000 COVID-19 cases, and is over 7,000 deaths, per the latest numbers, released Wednesday.

Meijer expects to administer 75% more flu vaccines than previous years, and also will have them available at its pharmacies.

“The Detroit Tigers are proud to partner with Meijer to offer vital aid and assistance, and to make a positive impact on the lives of our fellow citizens,” Chris Granger, president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement. “We appreciate Meijer’s leadership in the community and we look forward to seeing Michiganders at either of the flu shot locations in Detroit or Lansing next week.”

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984