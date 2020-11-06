Michigan's Chris Fetter will be Tigers' new pitching coach

Detroit – The Tigers are expected to announce Friday the hiring of Chris Fetter as the pitching coach on AJ Hinch’s staff. They are also expected name Toledo pitching coach Juan Nieves as the assistant pitching coach.

Fetter, 34, has been the pitching coach at the University of Michigan the last three years and previously worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization as minor league pitching coordinator.

Hinch, talking on MLB Network's Hot Stove program Friday, didn't deny the reports but stopped just short of confirming them.

"I believe in creative hiring," he said. "We've got to get the pitching right in Detroit. You look at the pitching depth of prospects and the development that needs to happen at the Major League level, it's going to determine what the next three, five, seven years of Tigers baseball looks like."

Five of the organization's top 10 prospects, per MLBPipeline, are pitchers, including Casey Mize (No. 2) and Tarik Skibal (No. 5), who made their MLB debuts last season. Matt Manning (No. 3) and Alex Faedo (No. 10) could make their debuts in 2021.

"It surrounds people like Mize, Skubal, Manning, (Michael) Fulmer, (Matthew) Boyd," Hinch said, "that pitching depth is the No. 1 priority for me."

Fetter, who replaces Rick Anderson, continues a growing trend throughout baseball of hiring data-based and technology-savvy pitching coaches from the college ranks. The Reds hired Derek Johnson (Vanderbilt) and Twins tabbed Wes Johnson (Arkansas).

The Tigers had already moved in this direction, hiring former USC head coach and pitching coach Dan Hubbs as the organization’s director of pitching development and strategy.

While he was with the Dodgers, he became a devotee of Alan Jaeger, founder of Jaeger Sports and author of the book "Getting Focused, Staying Focused," which became somewhat of a bible for pitchers.

More: Tigers' reinvestment in international scouting staggered but not stalled by pandemic

Fetter, who pitched 332 innings for the Wolverines, was drafted by the Padres and spent four minor-league seasons with them, at a time when Hinch was director of professional scouting.

Fetter in past seasons has drawn interest from several big-league teams, including the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Mets, Giants, Yankees, White Sox.

Eight Michigan pitchers were selected in the MLB Draft during Fetter’s three seasons in Ann Arbor.

In 2019, the Wolverines advanced to the College World Series finals. Fetter’s staff led the Big Ten in ERA (3.46) and finished seventh in the nation in hits allowed per game (7.44) that season.

Twitter @cmccosky