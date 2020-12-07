Tigers right-hander Anthony Castro claimed off waivers by Blue Jays

Detroit — It was a day he will never forget. July 27, Tigers hosting the Royals at Comerica Park, a moment he’d waited seven years for. Didn’t matter that it was the ninth inning of a blowout loss, Anthony Castro finally made his big-league debut.

“Today we make history,” he said. “It was amazing, everything I dreamed since I was 7 or 8 years old. I’m glad I got this chance.”

Little did he know, it would be his only game as a Tiger.

He didn’t pitch again in 2020 and on Monday, the 25-year-old Castro was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers placed him on waivers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, presumably to use in the Rule 5 draft on Thursday. They have the third pick.

After signing at age 17, Castro spent two years in his native Venezuela before coming to Lakeland in 2014. He reached Double-A Erie in 2019 after strong seasons in Low-A (West Michigan) and High-A (Lakeland).

The slender right-hander spent most of 2020 at the alternate site in Toledo.

