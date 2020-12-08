Tigers, Red Wings re-up with flagship radio station 97.1

The Tigers and Red Wings are staying put.

The teams announced Tuesday they have agreed to a multi-year extension with flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket.

The Tigers and Red Wings first teamed up with The Ticket in 2001, back when the Ticket was solely based on 1270-AM. Simulcast began in 2007.

“The Tigers and Red Wings are two of the best sports partners in the business, and the Ilitch family and their organization have been a major part of the comeback of Detroit,” Debbie Kenyon, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Detroit, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with these two local powerhouses and remain as the go-to home for both franchises’ fanbases."

The deal was somewhat of a formality. The Ticket is the only full-time sports-talk station in Metro Detroit, and despite some overtures in past years, WJR 760 wasn't a major players in negotiations this time around.

There was more competition in the last round of negotiations, back in 2015, when now-defunct Detroit Sports 105.1 made a serious run at the Tigers.

WJR has the rights to the Lions, while The Ticket also has the rights to the Pistons.

“We are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with Entercom Detroit, ensuring loyal Red Wings and Tigers fans have unmatched access to their favorite teams, athletes, and personalities,” Chris Granger, group president for sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, Inc., said in a statement. “97.1 The Ticket does an incredible job of engaging sports fans in metro Detroit on a daily basis."

Entercom said it plans to incorporate Tigers and Red Wings coverage and promotions throughout its vast Metro Detroit portfolio, which also includes WWJ 950, ALT 98.7, WOMC 104.3 and WYCD 99.5.

