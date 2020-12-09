Tigers officially switch West Michigan and Lakeland in minor-league hierarchy

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers’ minor-league affiliates for 2021 will be Triple-A Toledo, Double-A Erie, high Single-A West Michigan and low Single-A Lakeland.

The Detroit News reported on the pending affiliation changes on Nov. 12.

West Michigan and Lakeland switch in Single-A hierarchy, as the as Florida State League teams move to Low A and the Midwest League gets a promotion to High A.

“Player development has never been more important to our organization than it is today, and after a significant review process with each of the clubs and Major League Baseball, we’re excited to invite these affiliates to move forward as part of the Tigers family,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a written statement. “These clubs play a key role in our long-term plan for sustainable success, to ensure our players are in the best position for growth and development to become impactful contributors at the Major League level.”

This has been the first change to the Tigers’ minor league system since 2001, when Erie replaced Jacksonville as the Double-A affiliate.

Left out is Connecticut — recently renamed the Norwich Sea Unicorns — a former short-season affiliate of the Tigers that served as a June-August stopover for prospects.

"We are extremely disappointed by the news that we will no longer be affiliated with the Detroit Tigers," the Sea Unicorns organization said in a statement. "Dodd Stadium is a first-class facility energized by first-class fans both young and old that deserve the ability to fall in love with the game, either for the first time or all over again.

"We are in the process of evaluating all options in hopes to be able to continue to provide quality, affordable baseball for our great fans for years to come."

Toledo has been the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate since 1987, Lakeland has been in the organization since 1967 and West Michigan has been a Tiger Single-A location since 1997.

More: Tigers cap Hinch's staff by hiring Jose Cruz Jr. as hitting instructor

“All of us with the Tigers player development department know how fortunate we are to have such great partners at our affiliates, and look forward to continuing these relationships,” said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Player Development. “Each of them stands out across Minor League Baseball for having quality baseball facilities and passionate fan bases, and we’re hopeful to continue having our players develop there for years to come.

“Moving the Whitecaps to be our Advanced A affiliate will improve our organization’s efficiency in significant ways, including having our High A and Double A affiliates closer to each other, while putting our Single A and Rookie League teams at the same world class complex in Lakeland,” said Dave Littlefield, Tigers vice president of player development.