Tigers pitching prospect Alex Faedo to have Tommy John surgery

Another lost year to Tommy John surgery blindsided the Tigers on Saturday when they announced Alex Faedo would be lost for 2021 with elbow-ligament surgery scheduled for this coming week.

Faedo, 25, was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Florida. The right-hander was moving nicely up Detroit’s farm chain and wrapped up his 2019 season at Double-A Erie with a 3.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.

He ranks No. 6 on The Detroit News' top 50 prospects for 2021.

Faedo was shut down in August after six weeks of throwing with the Tigers’ taxi squad. He, along with Tigers prospect pitcher Matt Manning, who was also sidelined, were believed to have no serious issues.

And, while Manning’s recovery has been satisfactory, damage to Faedo’s ulnar-collateral ligament was more severe and now will necessitate surgery.

The Tigers announced in November that another pitching prospect Wilkel Hernandez, also will have Tommy John surgery. Pitching prospect Joey Wentz had Tommy John surgery in March.

