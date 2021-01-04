Tigers sign five to minor-league deals, including lefty Locke St. John

The Detroit News

The Tigers are bringing back a familiar face.

Detroit on Monday signing five players to minor-league contracts, including side-arming left-hander Locke St. John, a former Tigers draft pick who has spent the last three seasons in the Texas Rangers' system.

St. John, 27, was a 32nd-round pick by the Tigers in the 2014 draft out of South Alabama, and played four years in the system but never above Single-A ball.

He caught on with the Rangers, and made his major-league debut in 2019, with seven relief appearances. He had a 5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings. He didn't pitch in 2020, with COVID-19 wiping out the minor-league season.

The Tigers also re-signed infielder Isrrael De La Cruz and right-handers A.J. Ladwig and Zac Sepherd to minor-league contracts, and brought in right-hander Henry Martinez from the Cleveland Indians system, also on a minor-league deal.