Tigers, Michael Fulmer agree to 1-year, $3.1M deal, avoiding arbitration

Detroit — Michael Fulmer will avoid arbitration this time, thank you.

The veteran right-hander was the first player to take the Tigers to arbitration since 2001 before the 2019 season and he lost his case. This time, he and the Tigers avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.1 million.

Fulmer, who made 10, three-inning starts last season after coming back from Tommy John surgery, was one of nine arbitration-eligible players the Tigers need to sign before Friday – which is the deadline for teams and players to submit salary figures to the league for arbitration.

The others are pitchers Matthew Boyd ($5.5 million estimated lowest arbitration value by MLB Trade Deadline), Jose Cisnero ($900,000), Buck Farmer ($1.4 million), Joe Jimenez ($1 million) and Daniel Norris ($3 million), plus infielders Jeimer Candelario ($1.7 million) and Niko Goodrum ($1.6 million) and outfielder JaCoby Jones ($2.2 million).

