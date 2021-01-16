Tigers sign former Red Sox lefty Robbie Ross to minor-league deal

Detroit — The Tigers were busy on Saturday, adding organizational depth in the form of three more international signings and four minor-league free agents.

Among the minor-league free agents, left-handed pitcher Robbie Ross comes with six seasons of big-league experience. The 31-year-old, a former second-round draft pick, pitched for the Rangers and Red Sox, but spent the last two years in independent leagues.

He posted a 16-12 record with a 3.92 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 266 big-league games.

The Tigers also signed:

►Right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore: A former second-round pick from Oregon State, Moore pitched for the Mariners in 2017 and 2019 (1-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP), a total of 12 games. He bounced around between the Mariners, Rays and Giants organizations in 2019 and did not pitch last year.

►Infielder Yariel Gonzalez: The 26-year-old Puerto Rican spent four seasons in the Cardinals system, getting to Triple-A Memphis in 2019. He slashed .261/.316/.405 with a career-best 15 homers and 72 RBIs bouncing from High-A, Double-A and Triple-A

►First baseman Aderlin Rodriguez: Dominican-born, he’s 29 years old and been in professional baseball since 2009 — 11 minor-league seasons. He reached Triple-A with the Padres in 2019, hitting 19 home runs with 64 RBIs. He spent last year in Japan. The Tigers scouted him most recently in the Dominican winter league where he hit two home runs and three doubles in three games.

The Tigers also announced three more international prospect signings:

►SS Yimmy Diaz (17) – 5'10/155, S/R – Venezuela

►SS Justin Rodriguez (17) – 5'10/155, R/R – Venezuela

►RHP Keni Salgado (18) – 6'2/165, R/R – Venezuela

