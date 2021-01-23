Veteran lefty Derek Holland tweets he has minor-league deal with Tigers

Detroit — Veteran left-hander Derek Holland has apparently agreed to a minor-league deal with the Tigers. At least that’s what he posted on his Twitter feed Saturday night.

The Tigers did not immediately confirm the deal.

Holland, 34, has pitched for five teams in his 12-year career. He had his most successful seasons in Texas where he went 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA from 2009 through 2016.

It’s been tough sledding for him since then. Pitching for the White Sox, Giants, Cubs and Pirates, he’s had ERAs over 6.0 in three of the last four.

He gave up four home runs before registering an out in a start against the Tigers last season. The exit velocity on balls put in play against him last season was 92.5 mph, the highest one percentile in baseball. The percentage of balls hit with an exit velocity of 95 mph or greater, 14.7, was also in the highest one percentile.

It is expected that Holland will be invited to big-league camp next month and will likely compete for a spot-starter/long relief role.

The Tigers also signed corner infielder Drew Ward to a minor-league deal.

Ward, 26, and a former third-round pick of the Nationals, spent the last two seasons toggling between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In seven minor-league seasons, the left-handed hitter slashed .256/.343/.407 with 73 home runs and 383 RBIs.

