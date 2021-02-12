Tigers sign pair of veteran right-handers, likely to start at Triple A

Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers signed two more veteran minor-league pitchers Thursday, presumably to stock the rotation at Triple-A Toledo — right-handers Brad Markey and Pedro Payano.

Markey, entering his age-29 season, is a grinder. A former college teammate of Tigers reliever Buck Farmer at Georgia Tech in 2011, Markey was a 19th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs and spent eight seasons climbing through their system and advancing as high as Triple A.

He features a fastball that ranges in velocity between 89 and 92 mph and an above-average curveball. He also mixes in a change-up. He’s been a starter and an all-situations reliever through the years.

Payano, 26, spent eight seasons in the Texas Rangers system, finally making his big-league debut in 2019. In four starts he posted a 1-2 record with a 5.73 ERA, with 17 strikeouts and 15 walks in 22 innings. He made 125 starts in the minor leagues, with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

He is a sinker (93-94 mph)-slider pitcher, for the most part. He also has an underused curveball with a spin rate in the upper 16 percentile in baseball. In his four starts in 2019, hitters swung and missed at the curveball 42.3 percent of the time.

Neither Markey or Payano were invited to big league camp, but they are part of a growing list of veteran minor-league free agent pitchers signed by the Tigers this off-season. That list also includes:

►LHP Derek Holland, 34 (camp invite)

►LHP Robbie Ross, Jr., 31 (camp invite)

►LHP Ian Krol, 30 (camp invite)

►LHP Miguel Del Pozo, 28 (camp invite)

►LHP Locke St. John, 28

►RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 31 (camp invite)

►RHP Andrew Moore, 26 (camp invite)

►RHP Henry Martinez, 27

►RHP Yunior Perez, 22

