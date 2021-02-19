Tigers sign veteran reliever Wily Peralta to minor-league deal

Lakeland, Fla. – The Tigers on Thursday agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with veteran right-handed reliever Wily Peralta.

Eventually the 31-year-old will join the Tigers’ big-league camp, but he is sorting through visa issues.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who first reported the deal, said Peralta would earn $1.5 million if he made the Tigers’ team.

Peralta did not pitch in the big leagues last season and had a rough 2019 campaign with the Royals (5.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP). The Tigers scouted him during the Dominican Winter league last month.

