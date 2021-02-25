Tigers' Spencer Torkelson will miss some time after cutting his finger

Lakeland, Fla. – AJ Hinch and his coaching staff had just finalized lineup plans Wednesday for the first couple of exhibition games, which start Sunday, with Tigers’ top prospect Spencer Torkelson to make an early start at third base.

Then came the phone call Wednesday night: Torkelson cut his right index finger at his house in Lakeland. The cut required stitches to close.

“He’s going to be limited for a couple of days,” Hinch said. “He’s not going to be able to hit or throw. It’s mild, but he won’t be able to play in the first few games.”

Torkelson was on the field early Thursday, doing some fielding drills (non-throwing, obviously). He also sat in the batting cage watching his teammates do their work.

“That was probably the cruelest thing he could do to himself,” Hinch said, and added, laughingly: “I guess part of his development is going to be opening a can.

"It’s just unfortunate. Talking to him, he wasn’t concerned, which made me not concerned.

“There’s just some at-bats early he’s going to miss.”

With Torkelson out, Hinch said Harold Castro, Zack Short and Greg Garcia will likely get extended reps in the early games.

Hinch also announced Thursday morning that Tyler Alexander and Michael Fulmer would make the first two starts of the spring. Alexander will start against the Phillies Sunday at Joke Marchant Stadium. Fulmer will get the ball Monday against the Yankees in Tampa.

