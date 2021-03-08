SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
TIGERS

Broken nose sends Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner to sidelines for a week

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
View Comments

Lakeland, Fla. — It certainly could have been a lot worse.

Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner suffered a broken nose after being struck with a 94-mph fastball Sunday from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Elvis Luciano.

Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner suffered a broken nose in Sunday's spring-training game against the Blue Jays.

The break was relatively clean and no reconstruction was required. In addition, there was no damage to the orbital or cheek bones, a source confirmed to The Detroit News. 

The hope is that Greiner, who is embroiled in a battle for the backup catcher spot, can return in a week.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky

View Comments