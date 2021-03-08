Broken nose sends Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner to sidelines for a week

Lakeland, Fla. — It certainly could have been a lot worse.

Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner suffered a broken nose after being struck with a 94-mph fastball Sunday from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Elvis Luciano.

The break was relatively clean and no reconstruction was required. In addition, there was no damage to the orbital or cheek bones, a source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The hope is that Greiner, who is embroiled in a battle for the backup catcher spot, can return in a week.

