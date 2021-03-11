Yankees' DJ LeMahieu plans youth baseball facility, leases ballpark to Brother Rice for $1

This offseason, DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees' All-Star second baseman and Birmingham Brother Rice alum, signed a $90 million contract.

Now he can add some additional income, as a landlord: $1 a year.

LeMahieu recently offered to buy his old high school's baseball facility and transition part of it into a youth baseball facility, and the Brother Rice Board of Directors and Congregation of Christian Brothers have unanimously approved the sale.

Terms were not disclosed Thursday.

"I saw an opportunity to positively impact baseball at Brother Rice and help the next generations of baseball players in and around the area where I grew up," LeMahieu, 32, a 2007 Brother Rice graduate, said in a statement.

"There is no better place nearby for kids to play baseball and I’m proud that the Warriors will continue to be an important part of this complex’s bigger future. The future at The Stevens Family Complex looks bright as significant improvements are currently in development, such as an indoor fieldhouse and a youth field adjacent to the main field.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today without my Brother Rice experience."

As part of the agreement, LeMahieu is purchasing The Stevens Family Complex and Warrior Field, Brother Rice's baseball home, in Troy.

He has insisted the names remain the same, rather than rename them after him.

Brother Rice's baseball team will continue to call Warrior Field home, leasing from LeMahieu for $1 per year. Brother Rice has played at Warrior Field for 10 years.

"I would like to sincerely thank DJ LeMahieu for his partnership and for his loyalty as an alumnus of Brother Rice," Brother Rice president Tom Reidy said in a letter to the school community. "As a result of his efforts, he has not only improved Brother Rice High School but also our greater mission as a Catholic school.

"Please pray for DJ in his new business venture and for a safe and successful baseball season."

LeMahieu is entering his 11th major-league season, and third with the Yankees. He's a two-time batting champion, with the Yankees in 2020 and the Colorado Rockies in 2016. LeMahieu has made three All-Star teams, won three Gold Gloves, and finished third in American League MVP voting last season.

