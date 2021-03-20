With Tigers' capacity cap lifted to 8,200, here's what fans need to know

The Tigers will begin selling individual game tickets Thursday, after the state increased capacity limits to 8,200 starting with Opening Day on April 1.

Tickets will be available at tigers.com, but the team said availability will be limited because priority will go to season-ticket holders.

On Friday, the state eased outdoor gathering restrictions. The Tigers now can host 20% capacity at Comerica Park as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise, after the team was originally told the cap would be 1,000 fans.

“Tigers baseball is back, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin welcoming our great fans to Comerica Park again,” said Chris Granger, group president for Ilitch Holdings' sports and entertainment division. “Safety is our top priority, and we have developed and invested in a plan that allows us to confidently provide fans a safe and entertaining experience. We’ve missed our fans greatly and can’t wait to celebrate the start of the season with them, when the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day in Detroit.”

The April 1 game against the Cleveland Indians will be the first fan-attended Tigers game since 2009. The Tigers played a shortened 2020 season, without fans.

Things are going to be different, though. Among the new rules for fans:

►Face masks will be required at all times, except when eating and drinking. Neck gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.

►All concessions and retail shops will be cashless. Comerica Park will have reverse ATMs, in which you deposit cash onto a prepaid debit card. Concessions can be purchased via mobile for express pick-up.

►There will be pods for fans, with 6 feet of distance between them.

►Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the ballpark.

►Bags, purses and clutches aren't allowed; medical and diaper bags are allowed.

►Fans must complete a "Gameday Wellness" survey before attending a game.

Opening Day at Comerica Park, always a sellout, will be the most-attended sporting event in Michigan since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in March 2020. The Pistons and Red Wings are allowing up to 750 fans at Little Caesars Arena.

"What a great breath of fresh air for us to know Tigers fans are going to get to come to the ballpark and enjoy some normalcy as we build back to completely normal, hopefully sometime this summer," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Friday in Lakeland, Florida, where the team is playing home games in front of 2,000 fans.

Michigan's 20% limit lags behind Midwest neighbors with Major League Baseball teams, with Ohio allowing 30%, Minnesota and Wisconsin 25%. Illinois is at 20%.

