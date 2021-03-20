Tigers reassign Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson to mini-camp

Lakeland, Fla. — Their participation in Grapefruit League games isn't over, but their time in big-league camp is.

As expected, the Tigers Saturday reassigned their top two position player prospects — outfielder Riley Greene and third baseman Spencer Torkelson — to mini-camp.

“They are really good players and I see why the organization is high on them and why the industry is high on them,” Hinch said. “I think their practice behind the scenes has been really good. I just wish they would’ve had a little more fun in the games, but both showed flashes of what they can do.”

It was a struggle at times for both, at the plate and defensively. Greene, who played right field and left field, went 3 for 18 with seven strikeouts and five walks. Torkelson, who played third base and first base, was 1 for 20 with 12 strikeouts.

“They left big-league camp with something to work on and an understanding of what they need to do from here on to get to the big leagues,” Hinch said. “And I learned that their makeup is real and their talent is real.”

