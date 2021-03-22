Tigers will honor fans who've died during COVID-19 pandemic in Opening Day tribute

The Tigers haven't played a game in front of fans since 2019.

On April 1, Opening Day at Comerica Park, they plan to honor the fans they've lost in the last year.

The Tigers sent a letter to fans Monday asking them to submit pictures of Michigan residents who've died during the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial tribute will be played before the first pitch of the Tigers' game against the Cleveland Indians.

"We hope this special ceremony will allow us to collectively honor the memories of our loved ones," the Tigers said in the letter to fans. "This has been a difficult year.

"It is our hope that the return of Tigers baseball will bring a little joy to our hearts."

The Tigers said they prefer horizontal photos, with a resolution of 1920-by-1080. No group photos will be accepted. The deadline is midnight Sunday, March 28. Fans can submit the photos HERE.

The Tigers will be allowed to have 8,200 fans in attendance for Opening Day and all games for the foreseeable future. The state had capped attendance at 1,000, before easing the cap last week.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984