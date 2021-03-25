Tigers reassign Jake Rogers, Isaac Paredes to minicamp

Lakeland, Fla. — Both almost certainly will be with the Tigers at some point this season, but for now infielder Isaac Paredes and catcher Jake Rogers will be finishing their spring training at the club’s minicamp.

Both were reassigned Thursday, reducing big-league camp to 37 players.

With Rogers gone, the path seems paved for Grayson Greiner to be the Tigers’ backup to catcher Wilson Ramos. Manager AJ Hinch on Tuesday said he thought Greiner had been the most consistent performer among the four catchers vying for the job.

Veteran Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase are still in camp.

Rogers, meanwhile, is still trying to sort through his hitting adjustments and also work out some minor defensive flaws. He was 3 for 22 with 10 strikeouts this spring.

Paredes, 22, who made his big-league debut last year at third base, made an impressively smooth transition to second base this spring, as Hinch looked to give him another avenue to make the 26-man roster. But his bat, so hot this winter in Mexico, went cold.

He was just 4 for 32 this spring after slashing .379/.480/.579 in the Mexican Winter League.

The presumption was Paredes and non-roster first baseman Renato Nunez were fighting for one possible roster spot, depending on how many pitchers and outfielders the club carries. That may not have been the case.

Utility man Harold Castro has begun to heat up at the plate and he’s played well at all four infield spots. He’s put himself in position should the Tigers decide to carry a second utility player with Niko Goodrum.

Hinch is expected to address these moves later this afternoon, ahead of the Tigers night game against the Blue Jays in Dunedin.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky