Tigers' Mize strikes out 9 in late bid for rotation spot

Dunedin, Florida – Now, that was more along the lines of what the Tigers – and Casey Mize – expected.

A pitcher expected for the past three years to chop down batters in the manner of a first-overall MLB draft pick more resembled his old profile Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Mize struck out nine batters in four innings, unsheathing a murderous combination of four-seam fastballs (often 97, and topping out at 98), as well as a heavy sinker, and a cruel combination of cutters and split-finger pitches as he fought to win an 11th-hour spot in the Tigers rotation.

Mize’s only flawed inning was the fourth when the Blue Jays got both runs in a game that saw both teams tied 2-2 in the sixth.

He was hurt there as much by a dropped fly ball that JaCoby Jones botched on the left-field warning track. But Mize also contributed with a pair of back-to-back doubles by Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., which were the only serious damage Blue Jays batters did against Mize on a night when he seemed to be pitching with fury that was evident in his pitches and in his animation.

Mize struck out all three batters in the Blue Jays first, with his four-seam and sinker doing much of the damage.

He shifted to more of a mix with his secondary pitches in the second, and here his split-finger – showing velocity as well as location – set up two more punch-outs.

Mize had been having something of a confused, even unsettling spring, ahead of Wednesday’s near-virtuoso.

But with his disposition and his pitches seeming to be on near-fire Thursday, a 24-year-old prized right-hander might have pushed his way into Tigers manager AJ Hinch’s final plans for an Opening Day roster and rotation.

Mize’s pitch-count was the only issue Wednesday: 72 through those four innings. But the count climbed in great part because Jays batters fouled off scads of pitches, which included a 12-pitch at-bat by Cavan Biggio.

Mize finished his four innings having been nicked for five hits and two runs. He walked no batter, but hit one.

The Tigers got a run in the third when Daz Cameron drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on a broken-bat single by Grayson Greiner, and scored on Jones’ ground-out.

They tied the game in the sixth on Victor Reyes’ single, a double to right-center from Niko Goodrum, and Jeimer Candelario’s RBI ground-out.