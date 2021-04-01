Tigers lineup: Miguel Cabrera at first base, batting cleanup vs. Indians

The Detroit News

Manager AJ Hinch's first lineup with the Tigers is official now.

Miguel Cabrera will play at first base and bat cleanup against Indians starter Shane Bieber on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Outfielder Robbie Grossman will lead off followed by third baseman Jeimer Candelario and shortstop Willi Castro.

Hitting behind Cabrera in the lineup are second baseman Jonathan Schoop, designated hitter Nomar Mazara, catcher Wilson Ramos and outfielders Victor Reyes and JaCoby Jones.

Indians at Tigers

►Series: Three-game series at Comerica Park

►First pitch: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday – 1:10 p.m.

►TV/radio: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday – Bally Sports Detroit (FSD), 97.1

►Probables: Thursday – LHP Matthew Boyd vs. RHP Shane Bieber; Saturday – RHP Julio Teheran vs. RHP Zach Plesac; Sunday – LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Aaron Civale.

►Boyd, Tigers: This is his second Opening Day start but his first at Comerica. After a rocky, injury-marred 2020 season, he appeared back on form this spring, with his slider, change-up and curveball mix playing well off his well-located four-seam fastball.

►Bieber, Indians: The reigning American League Cy Young winner led the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) last season. He’s mastered the Tigers in his three seasons, 5-1, 2.13 ERA, holding the Tigers hitters to a .178 ERA.