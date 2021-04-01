Let it snow, let it go! Tigers' Miguel Cabrera belts 488th career homer

On Thursday morning, hours before the Major League Baseball season kicked off, Circa Sports in Las Vegas released its odds for the 2021 home-run leader. Tigers first baseman/DH Miguel Cabrera was listed behind 126 other major-leaguers. His odds were +300000. Translation: Bet a little, win a whole lot.

Cabrera gave betters a reason to at least consider taking the risk, hitting a home run in the first inning of Thursday's opener against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park.

It was the first MLB home run hit in 2021. It was Cabrera's first on Opening Day since 2018.

It also was the 488th homer of Cabrera's career; he's closing in on 500 homers and 3,000 RBIs.

The home run came off Indians ace Shane Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young winner. As with so many of Cabrera's homers over the years, this one went to right field — and there was such confusion on whether it was a home run, because of a snow storm, that Cabrera actually slide into second base, not knowing if the ball was gone. Umpires reviewed it, and confirmed it.

Cabrera, who turns 38 later this month, has hit just 41 home runs over his last four years, as he's battled injuries. His last big home-run season was in 2016, when he hit 38.

By the way, Cabrera was at first base Thursday, and came up big with the glove, making a diving stop in the fourth inning to save a run and keep the Indians off the scoreboard. The Tigers led, 3-0, early.

