Live updates: Opening Day, Tigers vs. Indians

For the first time in 553 days, the Tigers will be back in action at Comerica Park today when they take on the Indians in the 2021 home opener.

Follow all the action here with the gates opening at 11:30 a.m., and the first pitch by Tigers starter Matthew Boyd at 1:10 p.m.

The last time the Tigers played a game in front of fans in Detroit was Sept. 26, 2019, when they lost 10-4 to the Twins in front of 17,557.

The club expects a “sellout” crowd of just more than 8,000.

The stadium capacity is limited to 20% in accordance with guidelines established by Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Temperatures are expected to be around the freezing mark with gusts from 15-20 mph out of the northwest, dropping the wind chill into the teens.

Indians at Tigers

►Series: Three-game series at Comerica Park

►First pitch: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday – 1:10 p.m.

►TV/radio: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday – Bally Sports Detroit (FSD), 97.1

►Probables: Thursday – LHP Matthew Boyd vs. RHP Shane Bieber; Saturday – RHP Julio Teheran vs. RHP Zach Plesac; Sunday – LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Aaron Civale.

►Boyd, Tigers: This is his second Opening Day start but his first at Comerica. After a rocky, injury-marred 2020 season, he appeared back on form this spring, with his slider, change-up and curveball mix playing well off his well-located four-seam fastball.

►Bieber, Indians: The reigning American League Cy Young winner led the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) last season. He’s mastered the Tigers in his three seasons, 5-1, 2.13 ERA, holding the Tigers hitters to a .178 ERA.