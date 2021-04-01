Mighty Miggy! Cabrera hits 488th career homer to kick off Tigers Opening Day
Tigers podcast: Lynn Henning, Tony Paul break down state of rebuild, 2021 bright spots

In this special Opening Day podcast, Tony Paul and Lynn Henning break down the state of Al Avila's rebuild, the 2021 bright spots and what you can expect in AJ Hinch's first season as manager of the Tiger

Here are highlights from the Opening Day podcast:

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera talks with general manager Al Avila, right, at the end of batting practice.

1:45: Infusion of youth

5:10: Minor league preview

9:30: Christopher Ilitch's spending plans

14:20: Pudge Rodriguez, Magglio Ordonez remembered

19:30: AJ Hinch's opt-out clause

24:50: Youthful staters, better bullpen

Tigers pitchers Casey Mize, left, and Tarik Skubal talk during the workout in preparation for Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit.

29:30: Akil Baddoo vs. Chris Shelton

32:30: Prospect Watch

35:10: Predictions

41:00: Off-season improvements

46:40: Seven-year rebuild

53:10: Favorite home openers

