Tigers podcast: Lynn Henning, Tony Paul break down state of rebuild, 2021 bright spots

In this special Opening Day podcast, Tony Paul and Lynn Henning break down the state of Al Avila's rebuild, the 2021 bright spots and what you can expect in AJ Hinch's first season as manager of the Tiger

Here are highlights from the Opening Day podcast:

►1:45: Infusion of youth

►5:10: Minor league preview

►9:30: Christopher Ilitch's spending plans

►14:20: Pudge Rodriguez, Magglio Ordonez remembered

►19:30: AJ Hinch's opt-out clause

►24:50: Youthful staters, better bullpen

►29:30: Akil Baddoo vs. Chris Shelton

►32:30: Prospect Watch

►35:10: Predictions

►41:00: Off-season improvements

►46:40: Seven-year rebuild

►53:10: Favorite home openers

