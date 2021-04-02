MLB pulls All-Star Game from Atlanta over voter-restriction laws; does Detroit have a shot?

Ronald Blum

Associated Press

New York — Major League Baseball has moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.,” Manfred said.

A new location has not yet been announced, but will be in the coming days, Manfred said.

Detroit, if you're wondering, last hosted an All-Star Game in 2005 at Comerica Park, and 50 years ago hosted the 1971 All-Star Game, which is widely considered the greatest assembly of baseball talent in a single location — with 26 future Hall of Famers, including 22 players, plus eventually ineligible Pete Rose in attendance at Tiger Stadium.

Michigan's legislature, however, is working on voting bills along the lines of ones passed in Georgia.

There were no indication Friday the Tigers or the city of Detroit was involved in any ongoing conversations with Major League Baseball.

The News' Tony Paul contributed

