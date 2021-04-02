Tigers announce roster for alternate site in Toledo; they'll play seven games

Detroit — For the month of April, there is one player pool the Tigers can dip into for roster reinforcements, and that is the alternate site in Toledo. The Tigers on Friday released the alternate site roster, which will largely comprise the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens club when their season begins in May.

Among the pitchers who could be called up this month include reliever Joe Jimenez, who was the last pitcher cut at the end of spring training. Non-roster invitees Erasmo Ramirez and Ian Krol, both big-league veterans, made a strong impression this spring, as did relievers Alex Lange and Logan Shore.

Top pitching prospect Matt Manning will eventually be sent to the alternate site. But because he didn’t pitch at all last season, the Tigers are building him up slowly. He will continue to work at minor-league camp in Lakeland, which begins with pitchers and catchers reporting April 5.

Jake Rogers, Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase will be handling the catching in Toledo; one of them also will travel with the Tigers as part of the taxi squad.

Infielders Isaac Paredes and Renato Nunez, as well as outfielders Derek Hill and Daz Cameron, could also find their way to Detroit this summer.

There are presently only four outfielders on the roster, an indication the Tigers are holding a place for Christin Stewart, who was designated for assignment Thursday and is on waivers. If no other team claims him, he can return to Triple-A Toledo.

Here's the full roster:

There are seven games scheduled against other alternate-site squads. The first one is against the Chicago Cubs on April 8 and 2:15 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in Toledo. Limited seating is available for $10 through the Mud Hens website.

The club also will play two games against the Cincinnati Reds (April 15-16) and four against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 20-23).

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky