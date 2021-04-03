'Peace of mind': Majority of Tigers players and staff get COVID shots

Detroit – The Tigers are five days away from their first road trip of the season, but they have taken a huge step toward ensuring their health and safety.

Manager AJ Hinch said Saturday that “the majority” of players and staff have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We did it after the game on Opening Day,” he said. “Big thanks to one of our corporate sponsors, McLaren Health Group, for making that possible.”

Hinch said players and staff got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Other staff and family members received their shots on Friday.

“It’s peace of mind for all of us,” Hinch said.

The Tigers will travel to Cleveland, Houston and Oakland April 9-18.

