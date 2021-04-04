Detroit will not be considered as alternate site for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Detroit – Major League Baseball is expected to announce early next week the new site for the All-Star Game, but, alas, it will not be Detroit and Comerica Park.

According to a league source, though the Tigers are ready and willing to step in, Detroit is not on the league’s list of alternate sites.

Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled the game, and the MLB draft, out of Atlanta after Georgia passed State Bill 202, a law that restricts voting access across the state.

In a statement, Manfred said the league’s decision was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.” Manfred acted after consulting with all 30 teams, former and current players, the MLB Players Association and The Players Alliance.

More: Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The All-Star game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

Twitter @cmccosky