Sixth-inning gambles bite Tigers in loss to Twins

Detroit — The culture of pressure that AJ Hinch has tried to instill in the Tigers this spring has paid plenty of dividends already this season.

But in the sixth inning Wednesday, it may have crossed the line from aggressive to reckless.

Trailing by a run, the Tigers had two runners thrown out at the plate — costly considering they ended up losing the game and the series to the Minnesota Twins, 3-2, in front of a crowd of 7,568 at Comerica Park.

BOX SCORE: Twins 3, Tigers 2

With no outs, Willi Castro was waved home by third base coach Chip Hale, trying to score from first on a double to left field by Miguel Cabrera. The fact there were no outs and the ball was hit to left, made it a dangerous chance to take.

And then factor in the strong arm of shortstop Andrelton Simmons, whose relay to the plate was a missile, getting in well ahead of the sliding Castro.

After a walk to Jeimer Candelario and a single by Nomar Mazara, the bases were loaded for Jonathan Schoop. Cabrera tagged from third and tried to score on a fly ball to medium-depth right field.

Twins right fielder Kyle Garlick threw him out by several steps.

Rookie Akil Baddoo, who had already tripled in a run, was on deck and deprived of an RBI opportunity.

Twins reliever Alex Colome got the final six outs to preserve the win.

Frustrating for the Tigers, too, was how the Twins flipped the score in the top of the sixth inning. By a fraction of an inch. That’s how close Matthew Boyd was to getting out of the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead.

Boyd, who pitched seven full innings for the first time since Aug. 18, 2019, was a picture of efficiency. He threw first-pitch strikes to the first 19 batters he faced (and 24 of the 27).

He’d gotten a double-play grounder to erase one runner in the sixth. Then, with a runner on first, red-hot Nelson Cruz hit a short-hopper that deflected off shortstop Castro’s glove. Second baseman Schoop reacted quickly, got to the carom and made a strong throw to first.

Cruz was initially called out, but replay showed he just beat the throw.

Instead of being out of the inning, Boyd had to face Jorge Polanco with two on. Boyd had struck out Polanco with a slider in the fourth. This time Polanco lashed an 0-1 slider to the gap in right-center, scoring both runners, taking the Twins from one down to one up, 3-2.

Boyd, who has faced 55 hitters without giving up home run this season, ended up with eight strikeouts.

Baddoo, besides his RBI triple, threw out Simmons at second base leading off the third inning. Simmons was trying to stretch a single to a double.

Castro had three hits in the game. The last five balls he's put in play have been scorched — exit velocities of 115, 110.8, 103.6, 107.6 and 107. 6 mph.

