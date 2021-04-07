Tuesday's MLB: Padres say Tatis should be able to avoid shoulder surgery

The Detroit News

San Diego — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to avoid surgery on his left shoulder, the team said a day after he slightly dislocated it taking a hard swing.

An MRI on Tuesday showed a slight labral tear and the Padres put the electrifying 22-year-old on the 10-day injured list. General manager A.J. Preller said the club wasn’t ruling out anything, including Tatis’ possible return when he’s eligible.

Tatis winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm in Monday night’s game against San Francisco. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

According to Preller, doctors said another partially dislocated shoulder could occur again but playing this season wouldn’t put him at long-term risk.

“Everybody was very confident that surgery wasn’t the answer at this point in time,” Preller said. “We can keep him on the field here this year and be able to put him in a spot where he can be successful and not be in pain and we’re not doing any kind of long-term damage.”

Tatis experienced left shoulder discomfort twice during spring training, once after sliding headfirst into home plate and again several days later after making a backhanded play and a throw to first.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million contract on Feb. 22, the longest deal in big league history.

►Seattle’s James Paxton leaves with injury in 2nd inning: Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with Seattle after throwing just 24 pitches against the White Sox on Tuesday night.

Paxton grimaced after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais and a trainer immediately came to the mound while Paxton bent over with his hands on his knees. After some discussion, Paxton walked off and was replaced by Nick Margevicius.

There was no immediate detail on Paxton’s injury, but he appeared to be bothered by his left hip area before his final pitch.

Paxton, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after playing his first six years for Seattle, returned to the Mariners in February on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million.

He had surgery in February 2020 to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst from his back. He went 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts for New York last year before being shut down with a left forearm strain.

Paxton can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for games started: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22.

►Rangers’ Nate Lowe continues riding high with historic stretch: If anyone is hotter than Nate Lowe they should probably see a doctor.

The Texas Rangers designated hitter continued his scorching pace Tuesday night in a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

Lowe hit two-run home runs in his first two at-bats and the Rangers combined for four homers in the game in front of 18,585 in attendance.

Lowe, 25, has a team-high three homers – as many as the rest of the roster combined. His 14 RBIs lead the majors and are a Rangers’ franchise record over the first five games of a season. It’s the most by any major league player over his team’s first five games since the Orioles’ Chris Davis had 17 RBIs to start 2013.

Lowe is the third Rangers player and eighth player overall to hit two or more homers in a game at Globe Life Field. The Rangers’ Sam Huff and Rougned Odor both had two-homer games in late September last season. This is Lowe’s third career multi-homer game. He also had two homers against the Orioles in July 2019 and two homers against the Red Sox in September 2020.

It’s the Rangers’ first four-home run game at Globe Life Field and ties the Houston Astros for most hit at the park in one game.

Bo Bichette hit two homers for the Blue Jays, including solo shots in the first and eighth innings. The second came against Matt Bush and pulled Toronto to within 6-4. In the bottom of the inning, however, Brock Holt singled in Nick Solak to push the lead back to 7-4 with an unearned run

Tuesday's transactions

MLB

►Announced that USA Baseball named Mike Scioscia manager of the 2021 Professional National team for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Announced that the Colorado Rockies will host the 2021 All-Star Week.

American League

►BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Named Adam Esselman manager of baseball communications.

►NEW YORK YANKEES: Acquired INF Rougned Odor from Texas in exchange for cash and minor league OF/C Antonio Cabello and OF Josh Stowers. Designated INF Thairo Estrada for assignment. Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site.

►TAMPA BAY RAYS: Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled 3B Kevin Padio from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 60-day injured list.

►TEXAS RANGERS: Acquired minor league OF Antonio Cabello and C/OF Josh Stowers from New York Yankees trade.

►OAKLAND ATHLETICS: Placed RHP Burch Smith and LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF/OF Seth Brown and RHP Jordan Weems from the alternate training site.

National League

►ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS: Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day injured reserve.

►ATLANTA BRAVES: Acquired INF Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee trade.

►MIAMI MARLINS: Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to the alternate training site. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list.

►MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Acquired RHPs Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia and assigned them to the alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Boxberger from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Topa on the 60-day injured list.

►WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Placed RHP Will Harris, Cs Alex Avila and Yan Gomes, 1B Josh Bell, LHPs Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Brad Hand, INFs Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and OF Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Recalled C Tres Barrera, RHPs Sam Clay, Kyle McGowin and Ryne Harper, INFs Luis García and Carter Kieboom, and OF Yadiel Hernandez from the alternate training site to the active roster. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Cody Wilson as a replacement player from the alternate training site.