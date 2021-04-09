Tigers' Tehran a late scratch as Holland makes emergency start in Cleveland

Cleveland — The Tigers relievers, as is their custom, strode out to the bullpen single-file while starting pitcher Julio Teheran completed his warm-ups Friday night. Typically, the relievers wait and fist-bump with him on his way to the dugout.

But Teheran kept throwing and throwing. Finally, the relivers gave it up and trudged up the steps to the visitors’ bullpen.

The reason for the extra tosses became clear when the Tigers’ announced that Teheran, who beat the Indians last Saturday, was scratched from his start with tightness in his right triceps. Try as he might, he was unable to get the muscle loose.

The Tigers called the move a precaution.

That forced lefty Derek Holland into an emergency start. The Indians dinged him for three runs in the bottom of the first capped by a 409-foot home run by Franmil Reyes.

