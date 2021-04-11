Tigers place Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain; Nunez activated

Cleveland – Not much good seems to happen to the Tigers in this city.

It’s bad enough they’ve posted a 7-24 record at Progressive Field since 2017. Bad enough starting pitcher Julio Teheran felt tightness in his right triceps and shoulder while warming up here Friday night and will be lost for at least three months.

And now this: The Tigers on Sunday placed Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list with a strained left biceps. Cabrera appeared to wince after he fouled a pitch off in the seventh inning Saturday night. He finished that at-bat and played two more innings at first base, but clearly he wasn’t comfortable.

Cabrera has a history of trouble in that left biceps. He strained it and missed time in 2016 and then ruptured a tendon in it in June of 2018 and missed the rest of the season.

So, for the second time in two days, the Tigers had to shuffle the deck.

Renato Nunez, a non-roster invitee who was cut at the end of spring training, was activated off the taxi squad and got the start at designated hitter Sunday.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Tigers moved Teheran from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Nunez is coming off a two-season run in Baltimore where he hit 43 homers and knocked in 121 runs. He had a chance to become a free agent after the Tigers cut him, but he chose to accept an assignment to Triple-A Toledo.

“He stuck with us because he thinks he has an opportunity and we think he has an opportunity to help us at some point,” manager AJ Hinch said Saturday morning before Cabrera was injured. “He’s a true professional. He’s been very upbeat, very happy. He hasn’t pouted. He hasn’t complained. He’s just putting in work and waiting for an opportunity to join our club.

“So it was an easy call to bring him as a taxi-squad member to reward that kind of mentality and veteran presence. If it wasn’t for his work and his attitude, we wouldn’t want him here.”

Nunez said he had a couple of offers from other teams, but they weren’t big-league deals. All things being equal, he preferred to stay in the Tigers’ organization.

“When I was here in spring training, I liked the team and the coaching staff,” Nunez said. “I like the players that we have. I decided to stay here. I really like this place and hopefully I’ll be here sooner than later.”

Little did he know he’d end up in the starting lineup less than 24 hours later.

