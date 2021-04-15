Tigers to offer single-game tickets for May series on Friday

The Detroit News

The Tigers announced Thursday that they will be putting individual-game tickets for May series at Comerica Park on sale Friday.

Series next month include matchups with the Minnesota Twins (May 7-9), Kansas City Royals (May 11-13), Chicago Cubs (May 14-16), Cleveland Indians (May 24-27) and New York Yankees (May 28-30).

Tickets are available starting at $10. Quantities are limited in accordance with state COVID-19 health and safety protocols allowing for 20% stadium capacity.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets are available for this month's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 20-22) and Royals (April 23-26).

For more information, go to Tigers.com/tickets.