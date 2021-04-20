Tigers-Pirates postponed due to weather; doubleheader set for Wednesday

The Detroit News

Tuesday's series opener between the Tigers and Pirates at Comerica Park has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with the seven-inning contests slated for 2:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Both games will be televised on Bally Sports Detroit.

Snow began falling in Detroit in the early afternoon Tuesday and was expected to continue throughout the night.

All paid tickets from Tuesday's game may be used to attend the first game of the doubleheader.

The series finale between the Tigers and Pirates remains scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday.