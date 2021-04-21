Tigers can't heat up bats, drop Game 1 of doubleheader to Pirates

The snow eventually melted, but the Tigers' bats remain on ice.

The Tigers managed just three hits against soft-throwing left-hander Tyler Anderson, and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on for a 3-2, seven-inning victory in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday at Comerica Park.

It's the fifth consecutive loss for Detroit, which has scored eight runs total in that span.

BOX SCORE: Pirates 3, Tigers 2

The continued offensive outage wasted a fine effort from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (1-1), who set down the first nine batters he faced before getting into some trouble in the fourth. The Pirates scored all three in the fourth inning, mostly on some pretty soft contact. Fulmer needed 31 pitches to get through the first three innings, with a fastball at 95 mph. He needed 29 to get through the fourth.

It could've been worse if not for a great diving stop and throw by Tigers rookie third baseman Zack Short, making his major-league debut.

The Tigers had taken the lead the previous half-inning, after Victor Reyes led off with a double (on a generous call from the official scorer), and Short walked. After a JaCoby Jones weak flyout, Reyes stole third with Robbie Grossman at the plate. Grossman then hit a long flyball to center for the sacrifice fly and the early 1-0 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers scored on Jonathan Schoop's two-out single in the fourth, just Schoop's third RBI of 2021.

Anderson (2-2) struck out seven in five innings for the Pirates.

The Tigers and Pirates play Game 2 on Wednesday night, also a seven-inning game.

