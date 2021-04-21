Tigers DFA Renato Nunez, call up infielder Zack Short from Toledo

Detroit – Maybe if he was bashing baseballs all over the yard, the discussion would’ve been different.

But Renato Nunez, after struggling at the plate in spring, produced four hits (two home runs) and three RBIs in 29 plate appearances after being called up from the taxi squad in Cleveland on April 11.

ith Miguel Cabrera getting closer to returning to the lineup and the Tigers committed to keeping 14 pitchers in this stretch, Nunez, a right-handed hitter with no defensive versatility, became vulnerable.

The Tigers designated him for assignment Wednesday morning and activated infielder Zack Short from the alternate site.

The move to DFA Nunez also opened a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who was scheduled to pitch in the nightcap Wednesday.

Short, who turns 26 on May 29, came to the Tigers last year from the Cubs in a trade for Cameron Maybin. He’s a polished defender with a strong arm who made a positive impression this spring, with a home run, three doubles and a 1.04 OPS.

Carrying 14 pitchers, the Tigers are left with four bench players — back-up catcher, outfielder and, with Short, two utility players.

The Tigers are expected to add another player before the first game today. Teams are allowed a 27th man for double-headers.

Twitter@cmccosky