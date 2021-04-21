Tigers' rookie Zack Short impresses with glove, batter's eye in MLB debut

There was no deer-in-the-headlights look from Tigers rookie infielder Zack Short, making his major-league debut in the opener of the Wednesday's frigid doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

That's a good thing. His parents already had taken care of that, hitting a deer on their way to the airport in upstate New York ahead of their flight to Detroit.

The deer survived, his parents told Bally Sports Detroit. Meanwhile, Short thrived.

Short, 25, acquired from the Chicago Cubs for Cameron Maybin last summer, drew two impressive walks in his first two major-league plate appearances, and made a couple fine plays on defense.

"It's fun to promote a guy," manager AJ Hinch said before the game, after Short was promoted and Renato Nunez was designated for assignment. "He's the one player who's going to be completely oblivious to cold weather and melting snow.

"He's a very trustable player with how I can move him around the field."

Short is a shortstop by trade — why wouldn't he be, given that name — but fit right in at third base, making a nice grab-and-throw on a grounder to end the top of the third inning. Then, in the fourth, Short ranged nearly 30 feet to his left, made a diving stop and unleashed a strong throw to cut down another Pirates runner. A run scored on that play but the effort might've prevented further damage in the Pirates' two-run inning. Short's throws to first base registered at just under 100 mph.

At the plate, in his first at-bat, Short quickly fell behind 0-2 but worked his way to an eight-pitch walk, helping start a mini-rally that led to the Tigers taking an early 1-0 lead. He walked again his second time up, seeing seven pitches after falling behind 1-2.

Short made the last out of the 3-2 loss, but it was another solid at-bat. Again, he fell behind 0-2, worked it to 3-2, then drilled a fly ball to relatively deep center field.

Watching from the stands were Short's parents Wayne and Traci and brother Brady, a freshman infielder on the Stony Brook baseball team. Another brother, Avery, who plays at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, wasn't able to make the trip. Wayne and Brady had their cell phones out, recording each at-bat.

"He probably floated from Toledo to here," said Hinch, who got word to Short about the callup Tuesday, giving his family time to make travel arrangements. "He's just ready to go."

Short, a 17th-round pick by the Cubs in 2016 out of Sacred Heart, hadn't play a sanctioned game since the Arizona Fall League in 2019, because the 2020 minor-league season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short became the third Tiger to make his major-league debut this season, following outfielder Akil Baddoo and right-hander reliever Alex Lange.

