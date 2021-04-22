JaCoby Jones' big plays not enough, Tigers drop series to Pirates

Detroit — During the nightcap of a very chilly doubleheader on Wednesday, manager AJ Hinch sidled over to JaCoby Jones.

Jones, who lost his regular center fielder role earlier in the season, had gone 0-for-2 in the first game and was enduring a 1-for-21 skid with 10 strikeouts.

“'Is this any fun for you?’” Hinch said, recounting the story before the game Thursday. “'Is baseball any fun for you at all?’ We had a nice laugh at that. …He’s a good game away from feeling better.”

The skipper was prophetic. With a game-tying home run and a spectacular running, crashing catch, Jones had a lot more fun on Thursday. The Tigers, however, not so much.

There was another move later in the game that backfired on Hinch and the Pirates left Comerica Park with a series win, beating the Tigers 4-2.

BOX SCORE: Pirates 4, Tigers 2

It was a 2-2 game in the top of the eighth. Reliever Jose Cisnero had gotten two outs and had a man on first base. Hinch went to lefty Gregory Soto to face the Nos. 3 and 4 hitters in the Pirates lineup — switch-hitter Bryan Reynolds and left-handed hitting Colin Moran.

The reasoning was sound. Reynolds is far more dangerous against right-handers (hitting 19 of his 25 home runs) and Soto had allowed just one hit to a lefty this season.

But after a wild pitch, Soto walked Reynolds and then gave up back-to-back RBI singles Moran and right-handed hitting Erik Gonzalez — neither were hit hard, with exit velocities of 75 and 83 mph.

More: Works in progress: First full season a 'learning process' for Tigers' Mize, Skubal

That after Jones put the Tigers in a position to take the lead. He lined a fastball from Pirates starter Mitch Keller into the right-field seats in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2.

Then, in the top of the seventh, Todd Frazier laced a ball 412 feet to center field. According to Statcast, the expected batting average on that ball was .890. But Jones got a good jump and caught it with a full-speed lunge before crashing into the wall.

“It’s been frustrating for him,” Hinch said. “He’s been a regular player for the last few years here and he’s finding himself fighting for playing time and he hasn’t gotten untracked. His attitude has been good, but the results haven’t really matched that.”

The red-hot start by rookie Akil Baddoo helped push Jones to the bench. And on Thursday, Baddoo validated his playing time with an RBI triple in the second inning and a double leading off the seventh.

But Baddoo also showed his inexperience.

Jones followed the double with a one-out single in the seventh, but Baddoo got a bad read on the ball and only got to the third base. Lefty reliever Sam Howard stranded both, getting Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro on short fly balls.

“I need to get JaCoby more regular playing time,” Hinch said. “He’s been pushed to the side a little bit with some of the other guys and I can see why it’s been a struggle for him. But when he gets in there, we need him to start contributing more.

“Hopefully today is the start to that.”

For the first time in his seven-year career, Tigers starter Jose Urena has posted consecutive seven-inning starts. He allowed two runs in seven innings in Oakland last Friday night, and he did it again Thursday.

And came away with nothing to show for it.

The Pirates got him for two runs and three hits in the first inning, then didn’t put a runner in scoring position the rest of the way. Urena, working his sinker-slider-change-up combination, allowed just two singles and a walk after the first.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky