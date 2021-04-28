'I don't play that game': Tigers' Miguel Cabrera fires back at sign-tipping accusations

Chicago — You never know with Miguel Cabrera. Usually when he’s talking to players on the field, it’s with good humor and playfulness.

So when he started talking and pointing back toward White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal as he was returning to the batter’s box after a foul ball in the sixth inning Tuesday night, it was hard to know if he was doing so playfully.

He was not.

“He (Madrigal) was trying to say we were passing signs,” Cabrera said before the game Wednesday. “It’s bulls***. I don’t play that game. You need to show respect. You don’t need to show me up or the guy on second base by trying to say we were passing signs. Come on.”

Robbie Grossman was on second base. Cabrera had hit a 445-foot home run with the bases empty in the first inning off Lucas Giolito. And he singled in that at-bat in the sixth. But he delivered his message clearly — he didn't get any cheat codes from second base.

“It’s not right,” he said. “I don’t care why they do it, but they need to stop. Because we don’t play that game. That’s why I say something. Everyone is paranoid about all that stuff, but that’s over the limit. They need to respect because if they say that, then the next day there’s going to be hit-by-pitch or something like that.

“We don’t play that game. We respect the game.”

More: Tigers, Miguel Cabrera to help state promote COVID-19 vaccine

White Sox manager Tony La Russa discussed Cabrera’s comments on his Zoom with the Chicago media.

“Miguel is a guaranteed Hall of Famer,” La Russa said. “He’s earned the respect that if he says he was not getting help from second base, then he wasn’t getting it.”

But, La Russa did not apologize for Madrigal’s vigilance.

“We do encourage our middle infielders to actively guard against that,” he said. “That is a ridiculously popular thing to do now, and has been for a long time. Signs that you learned from your study or tipping location — but that’s OK. That’s part of the game.

“If Nick was actively defending against that, I’m all for it. But I give Miggy the respect he deserves. If he says he doesn’t get them, then he doesn’t get them.”

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky