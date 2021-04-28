Tigers-White Sox postponed, will play two on Thursday

Chicago – Game Two of the Tigers-White Sox series was postponed by the chilly and steady rains that fell most of the day and night in the Chicagoland area.

The teams will play a straight double-header Thursday, the first game starting at 5:10 p.m. and the second starting approximately 35 minutes after the first.

Casey Mize and Matthew Boyd will be the Tigers’ starters. Carlos Rodon and Dylan Cease will pitch for the White Sox.

Twitter@cmccosky