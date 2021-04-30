Skubal gives up 3 HRs as Tigers rocked by Yankees 10-0

New York – He probably didn’t mean it as ominous as it sounded. He was just telling the blunt truth about his baseball team.

“We’re entering May,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Friday before the Tigers took an 10-0 beating from the Yankees. “We’ve had a month-long look at these guys. Guys are going to have to step up and do well when they get an opportunity. There’s not a lot of free playing time. If guys start playing well, I am going to play them.

“We can’t just sit around and wait and play fairness.”

That’s called putting players on notice. And why wouldn’t he? The Tigers have lost 13 of the last 15. They were outscored 24-1 in the last 48 hours. It’s been a month and the Tigers are already 11 games under .500.

The ship may not be sinking, but it’s taking on water fast. So, yes, players are on notice.

Rookie lefty Tarik Skubal is on notice.

In his first start after two tandem outings out of the bullpen, Skubal displayed the same inconsistencies that have plagued him all season. He is struggling to repeat his delivery and release point and consequently, he’s falling behind in counts and leaving too many pitches over the heart of the plate.

He lasted three innings, 77 pitches, and got tagged for four runs, including three missile-shot home runs. Clint Frazier, who was hitting .150, hit a first-pitch fastball (93 mph) into the seats in left. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 106.7 mph.

Aaron Judge, who hit two home runs on the night, crushed a fastball over the center field wall – exit velocity 111.3 mph. And Aaron Hicks lashed a hanging splitter (101 mph exit velo). Earlier, Giancarlo Stanton hit a double in the right-center gap that left his bat at 115.7 mph.

Skubal, unable to sync up his long-legged, long-arm delivery, seems to be pitching with very little confidence right now. His ERA has climbed over 6.0. Hinch has been an advocate of developing players at the big-league level, but with the Triple-A season starting next week, Skubal might benefit from a few minor-league starts.

But he isn’t the only one on notice.

Outfielders Victor Reyes and JaCoby Jones have seen their playing time shrink. Harold Castro got the start in left field Friday. Rule 5 rookie Akil Baddoo is a regular starter against right-handed pitching.

Willi Castro has lost his shortstop job to Niko Goodrum and is transitioning to second base. But neither is producing anything offensively. Goodrum struck out three times Friday and is hitting under .200.

Of course, it was the wrong night to try to get untracked offensively. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole brought his A-game – the 98 mph fastballs, the knuckle-curve and the slider. It was a mismatch against a scuffling Tigers’ offense coming off a double-header in Chicago where they managed five hits and were punched-out 22 times in 14 total innings.

Cole struck out 12 and allowed four singles in six innings. He struck out six straight Tigers hitters in one stretch. Here’s how non-competitive the Tigers’ at-bats were: Cole threw 87 pitches and got 21 swings-and-misses and 17 called strikes.

Even if you want to give the Tigers a scheduling loss for this one – they didn’t get to New York until 4:30 a.m. after a long day and two losses in Chicago Thursday – 18 strikeouts, one walk, four singles, four home runs allowed is tough to excuse.

The Yankees scored six runs off the Tigers’ bullpen, which may also be in for some alterations soon. Derek Holland, after a rough outing in Chicago, is on notice. Buck Farmer, who gave up a grand slam to Judge in the fourth inning Friday, is on notice.

A bright spot was lefty Tyler Alexander. He gave up a home run to the first hitter he faced – lefty Rougned Odor – but that was the only mark in his three innings.

Twitter@cmccosky