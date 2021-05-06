Tigers place pitcher Derek Holland on injured list with shoulder strain

Boston — Rain was pouring down and the tarp was on the field Wednesday, but out of the Tigers dugout trudged lefty Derek Holland, bullpen catcher Jeremy Carroll and head athletic trainer Doug Teter.

Holland threw a handful of pitches off flat ground, conversed with Teter and walked back in.

Now we know what that was all about.

The Tigers before the game Thursday placed the 34-year-old Holland on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. After an impressive spring, winning a roster spot as a non-roster invitee, he hasn’t been the same pitcher.

With decreased velocity in his fastball (94-95 mph in spring to 92-93 mph), he’s been tagged for 13 run and 16 hits in nine innings.

Holland’s IL stint is retroactive to May 3.

Right-hander Kyle Funkhouser was activated off the taxi squad.

